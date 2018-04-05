'SNL' cast bother Chadwick Boseman for vibranium in new promo

April 5 (UPI) -- Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is being hounded by the cast of Saturday Night Live to bring out some vibranium, a strong metal from Wakanda, in a new promo for the actor's turn as a guest host.

"Vibranium ain't real" Boseman says to SNL stars Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat who ask for the metal featured in Black Panther in order to open up a locked door that leads to the studio.

Boseman then loses his cool after SNL's Kenan Thompson arrives and asks for the same thing.

"Oh, you know what?" Boseman says as McKinnon, Moffat and Thompson begin to get excited, "I didn't wanna tell them, but maybe I did bring a little stash of vibranium. I can't seem to find it because -- we made it up for the movie!"

Boseman then decides to leave and says that he is headed back to Los Angeles after Thompson still can't open the door despite having a pair of keys.

Boseman is set to host SNL on April 7 alongside musical guest Cardi B.