'Grey's Anatomy': Sarah Utterback to reprise Nurse Olivia

April 5 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy is bringing back a familiar face in April.

Sarah Utterback will reprise Nurse Olivia, Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) former lover, on the April 26 episode of the ABC series, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Utterback played Olivia in Seasons 1-4, and last appeared in Season 6. The character is known for giving George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) syphilis, which she contracted after sleeping with Alex.

The April 26 episode will feature Olivia and her son. The character's return surprises Alex and his girlfriend, chief resident Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington).

Utterback confirmed she will reprise Olivia by re-tweeting news of her return. Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes also shared the news on the official Shondaland production company Twitter account.

"Who remembers Nurse Olivia?" the company wrote.

Grey's Anatomy is in the midst of its 14th season, and airs Thursdays on ABC. The series stars Ellen Pompeo, who denied in March that her new pay raise is causing Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew to leave the show.

"It's absolutely not true," the actress, who plays Meredith Grey on the medical drama, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I mean, I'm not involved in these kinds of decisions."