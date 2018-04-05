Cynthia Bailey says she had surgery to remove tumor

April 5 (UPI) -- Cynthia Bailey says she had surgery to remove a benign lipoma tumor.

The 51-year-old television personality said Wednesday in a statement to Us Weekly that she's recovering after "successfully" being treated for lymphoma.

"I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about 2 months ago," Bailey said. "A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there & seemed to be growing. I went to the doctor and was told that it was lymphoma, a fatty tumor."

"Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system," she explained. "I was scared because as soon as I heard the word 'tumor,' I immediately thought cancer."

Bailey said her surgery went "well," although doctors discovered the tumor was "larger than expected."

"Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back & partially under a muscle," the star said. "In the end, thankfully all the lymphoma was removed successfully and it is benign."

"Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts and flowers," she added.

Bailey said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she was "feeling good" after undergoing surgery.

"Grateful surgery went well this morning & was so happy my mom was there with me," she wrote. "Came home to this beautiful balloon from @ohlalacompany_. Thank you for thinking of me. I'm feeling good #healthiswealth #speedyrecovery #lipomafattytumor."

Bailey is known for starring on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is in the midst of its 10th season. The show co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Shereé Whitfield.