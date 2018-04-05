A$AP Rocky debuts new songs in cinematic 'Tonight Show' performance

April 5 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky debuted two new songs titled "A$AP Forever" and "Distorted Records" on The Tonight Show during a special performance.

A$AP Rocky began his set Wednesday laying in a bed inside of a laboratory as he rapped the lyrics to "A$AP Forever" which features a sample from Moby's 2000 single "Porcelain." Moby is also credited as being featured on the track.

The rapper then stands upright and begins "Distorted Records" as two mysterious men in gas masks are seen monitoring him.

"From another planet, birthplace/ Cloud 9, hello earthlings/ My newest president an [expletive]/ I guess that's why I'm leaving turd stains," A$AP Rocky raps.

A$AP Rocky's last album At.Long.Last.ASAP, was released in 2015. The 29-year-old was recently seen on The Tonight Show giving Thirty Seconds to Mars singer Jared Leto a lift as the Suicide Squad star began hitchhiking across America.