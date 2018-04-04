WWE Smackdown: Bryan, McMahon hug it out, Flair stops Carmella

April 4 (UPI) -- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon got on the same page Tuesday on Smackdown Live as the pair head into WrestleMania Sunday to face their rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The general manager and commissioner of Smackdown Live kicked off the show together as McMahon was welcomed back after being diagnosed with an acute case of diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia due to being assaulted by Owens and Zayn weeks ago.

Bryan also "truly and deeply" apologized to McMahon for previously backing Owens and Zayn while McMahon apologized for being stubborn as the duo has continued to run and operate WWE's blue brand.

Bryan and McMahon then shared a hug in the middle of ring, displaying a united front against Owens and Zayn. "We are going to get our payback for everything that they've done," Bryan about his upcoming opponents.

Owens and Zayn would arrive later on Smackdown Live and hijack the show with a rant about how they are going to punish Bryan and McMahon while standing on top of the announcer's table. After the formidable pair's microphones were cut off and they began to leave through the audience, Bryan and McMahon appeared and asked everyone to take a photo of Owens and Zayn as it would be the last time they are seen on Smackdown Live.

Bryan and McMahon face Owens and Zayn in a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania. If Owens and Zayn win, they will be given their jobs back on Smackdown Live.

Also on Smackdown Live, Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took on Natalya in a highly-competitive match that was interrupted by Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella.

Carmella, after Flair and Natalya were both knocked out, attempted once again to cash in her Money in the Bank contract which guarantees her a championship match at any time, even in the middle of another bout.

Flair then composed herself and proceeded to kick the Money in the Bank briefcase out the ring, thus nullifying her cash-in attempt. Flair then tossed Carmella out the ring and administered her Figure-Eight leg lock onto Natalya for the tap-out win.

As Flair celebrated, her WrestleMania opponent Asuka then entered the arena and confronted the reigning champion in the ring. "At WrestleMania, The Queen will bow down to The Empress," Asuka said before Flair interrupted her.

Other moments from Smackdown Live included Rusev defeating Jinder Mahal before he was given an RKO by United States Champion Randy Orton; Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley and Primo defeating Tye Dillinger, Zack Ryder and Breezango; and WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Shelton Benhamin and Cad Gable.

Styles, after his victory with Nakamura, played mind games with The King of Strong Style by pretending to attack him with the Phenomenal Forearm ahead of their championship match at WrestleMania.