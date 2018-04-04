'The Crown', 'Black Mirror' lead BAFTA Television Awards nominations

April 4 (UPI) -- Netflix shows The Crown and Black Mirror both earned three Virgin TV British Academy Television Award nominations Wednesday the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced.

The Crown received a Leading Actress nomination for star Claire Foy who portrays Queen Elizabeth II and a Supporting Actress nomination for Vanessa Kirby who portrays Princess Margaret. The show is nominated for Drama Series against Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and The End of the F***ing World.

Foy is competing against Thandie Newton for her role in Line of Duty, Molly Windsor for Three Girls and Sinead Keenan for Little Boy Blue and Kirby is up against Anna Friel for Broken, Julie Hesmondhalgh for Broadchurch and Liv Hill for Three Girls.

Black Mirror received nominations for Leading Actor for Joe Cole who starred in episode "Hang the DJ," which is nominated for Single Drama. Joining Cole is Jack Rowan for Born to Kill, Sean Bean for Broken and the late Tim Pigott-Smith for King Charles III. Jimmi Simpson, who appeared on episode "USS Callister," is nominated in the Supporting Actor category against Adrian Dunbar for Line of Duty, Anupam Kher for The Boy with the Topknot and Brian F. O'Bryne for Little Boy Blue.

In comedy categories, Catastrophe, Chewing Gum, This Country and Timewasters were nominated for Scripted Comedy with Murder in Successville, Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Would I Lie to You? nominated for Comedy Entertainment Program.

Dramas Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Handmaid's Tale and documentary The Vietnam War are nominated in the International category.

The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins, is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on the BBC.