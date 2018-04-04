Kristin Cavallari to star in new E! docuseries

April 4 (UPI) -- The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari has landed a new E! docuseries.

Very Cavallari will follow the 31-year-old television personality and her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler, as they establish their new life in Nashville, Tenn.

The show will focus on Cavallari's pursuits as a businesswoman, including the launch of the flagship store for her Uncommon James lifestyle brand, and her family life as a wife and mom to three kids.

"Our audience has followed Kristin from The Hills to E's red carpet and will now get a view into her life as entrepreneur and lifestyle tastemaker," E! EVP of development and production Amy Introcaso-Davis said in a statement.

"We will see Kristin push herself as a boss of a new and expanding brand while combating the pressure to succeed," she added. "She will be challenged with juggling her staff of strong-willed employees, making time for her husband ... and remaining an active mom to her three kids."

Cavallari and Cutler moved to Nashville last spring after Cutler was cut from the Chicago Bears. Cavallari said in an interview with People prior to the move that she was looking forward to settling in.

"Knowing that we're going to be here for a very long time, if not forever, is a very exciting thing for me because my life is so hectic and so crazy that having a permanent home base is very comforting to me," she said.

Cavallari and Cutler share 5-year-old son Camden Jack, 3-year-old son Jaxon Wyatt and 2-year-old daughter Saylor James. The television personality came to fame on the MTV series Laguna Beach before starring on The Hills.