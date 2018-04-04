Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Big Little Lies' secures four more returns, two new actors

By Annie Martin  |  April 4, 2018 at 10:46 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- HBO series Big Little Lies is securing its cast for Season 2.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Kathryn Newton, Robin Weigert, Merrin Dungey and Sarah Sokolovic will return in the new season.

Newton plays Madeline Mackenzie's (Reese Witherspoon) daughter Abigail Carlson, with Weigert as Celeste Wright's (Nicole Kidman) therapist Dr. Amanda Reisman, Dungey as Det. Adrienne Quinland and Sokolovic as Tori Bachman.

In addition, newcomers Crystal Fox (The Have and the Have Nots) and Mo McRae (Empire) will join the cast in Season 2. Fox will play Elizabeth Howard, a series regular character, with McRae as the recurring character Michael Perkins.

Fox thanked her The Have and the Have Nots co-star Tika Sumpter in a tweet Wednesday after the actress congratulated her on the role.

"My Tika-Tik!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! You already KNOW how much I love, appreciate & adore you!!!! Your support means the world to me!!" she wrote.

Witherspoon, Kidman and fellow Season 1 stars Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern were previously confirmed to return. Witherspoon posted a photo with Dern in March from their first day back on set.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna
Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test
WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker
Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation