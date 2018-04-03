Savannah Guthrie on aging: 'I don't mind looking 46'

April 3 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie says she doesn't mind looking her age.

The 46-year-old broadcast journalist discussed her approach to beauty in a blog post for Today published Monday after welcoming her second child, son Charles Max, in December.

"I'm like anyone -- when I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don't love looking at that, and I'll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better. But I'm not going to not put the picture up," she said. "I'm 46 years old and I don't mind looking 46 years old."

Guthrie was widely praised for posting makeup-free photos after Charles' birth, but said she doesn't "judge" anyone who would do otherwise.

"I thought everyone would be looking at the baby, so who cares what I look like? It's natural," she explained. "But I don't judge anyone who wants to pose and get made up and put a little lipstick on. Childbirth is hard, no matter how you do it."

Guthrie shared similar sentiments about anti-aging procedures, saying people have the right to do what makes them feel their best.

"Sometimes people say, 'I can see your wrinkles.' Well, that's true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines. They're from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles," the star said.

"We did a segment on the show where I got a little Botox. I'm definitely not above it," she added. "Whatever it takes to make you feel your best."

Guthrie shares Charles and 3-year-old daughter Vale with husband Michael Feldman, whom she married in March 2014. She posted a photo Sunday on Instagram from her family's Easter celebration.

"Happiest Easter," the star wrote, adding a heart emoji.