'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' to end with Season 4 says Rachel Bloom

April 3 (UPI) -- Rachel Bloom, the creator and star of The CW's musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has said that show will come to a close with Season 4.

"Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom said on Twitter Monday after The CW renewed the show along with a handful of other series including their DC Comics slate and Jane the Virgin, among others.

The CW did not mention that Season 4 would wrap-up Crazy Ex-Girlfriend when it was announced that it was renewed.

Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh have said from the start that they envisioned four seasons in total for the show, Deadline reported.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

"The odds of selling a tv show pitch are small. The odds of getting a pilot shot are even smaller. The odds of getting that show ordered to series are even smaller. The odds of getting past season one are even smaller. Because of @TheCW, #CrazyExGirlfriend beat the odds," Bloom tweeted after celebrating the renewal.

The odds of selling a tv show pitch are small. The odds of getting a pilot shot are even smaller. The odds of getting that show ordered to series are even smaller. The odds of getting past season one are even smaller. Because of @TheCW, #CrazyExGirlfriend beat the odds. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Bloom made headlines in March when it was announced that she will be guest starring on an upcoming episode of iZombie.