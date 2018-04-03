Home / Entertainment News / TV

Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

By Karen Butler  |  April 3, 2018 at 7:10 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B is poised to become the first co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in New York.

"The delightfully charming chart-topper, who recently won Best New Artist and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, will join Fallon on stage throughout the program," a news release from NBC said. "She will chat with Fallon and perform in support of her upcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, then stick around to interview the evening's other guests alongside Fallon."

Cardi B appeared on the show Dec. 20 as a guest and performed "No Limit" with G-Eazy in September.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Jimmy Fallon
Trending Stories
Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna
WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker
Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation
Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test Shannen Doherty staying 'positive' while getting tumor marker test