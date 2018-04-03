Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

April 3 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B is poised to become the first co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in New York.

"The delightfully charming chart-topper, who recently won Best New Artist and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, will join Fallon on stage throughout the program," a news release from NBC said. "She will chat with Fallon and perform in support of her upcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, then stick around to interview the evening's other guests alongside Fallon."

Cardi B appeared on the show Dec. 20 as a guest and performed "No Limit" with G-Eazy in September.