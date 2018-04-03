Amber Portwood on boyfriend Andrew Glennon: 'He makes me the happiest'

April 3 (UPI) -- Amber Portwood says she's happy with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star discussed her future with Glennon in an interview with E! News published Tuesday ahead of the birth of their baby boy. Portwood met Glennon on the set of Marriage Boot Camp in 2017.

"The best thing that came out of [the show was] meeting Andrew," she said. "He makes me the happiest."

Portwood confirmed in November that she's expecting with Glennon, who worked on the crew of Marriage Boot Camp. Portwood said she and her beau are excited to start a family but "not talking" about marriage.

"Right now, we're happily living together and seeing where everything goes," she shared. "Obviously, we jumped the gun and we're having a baby, but I don't know. He drops little hints here and there about things, but we haven't necessarily talked about it."

Portwood already shares 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. She praised Glennon as a "true gentleman" in a recent Instagram post after he surprised her with a bouquet of flowers.

"My gentle giant never disappoints," she star captioned a photo of the bouquet. "Always coming home with flowers when I least expect it. A true gentleman."

Portwood confirmed to E! that she is due in May and will name her son James Andrew. She last shared a baby bump photo in February, saying she "can't wait" to share her joy with her followers.

"Heading to my doctor for a check up ! Can't wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all," the star wrote. "Sending love always."