Kendra Wilkinson breaks down over Hank Baskett: 'It's just not meant to be'

April 2 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson says it's "just not meant to be" with husband Hank Baskett.

The 32-year-old television personality cried over Baskett in a series of videos Monday on Instagram Stories following reports the couple are headed for divorce.

"10 years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough," Wilkinson said. "I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him."

"I believed him forever, really did. Guess it's just not meant to be," she mused. "I'm so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

"Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment," the star added. "Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."

Wilkinson, who shares 8-year-old son Hank Baskett IV and 3-year-old daughter Alijah with Baskett, had said in February that she was having "marital problems" with the 35-year-old former NFL player.