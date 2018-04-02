Home / Entertainment News / TV

Jay-Z imitates Eminem, Snoop Dogg's rapping style to Letterman

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 2, 2018 at 12:24 PM
April 2 (UPI) -- Jay-Z imitates the rapping styles of Snoop Dogg and Eminem in a new teaser for David Letterman's Netflix talk show series, My Guest Needs No Introduction.

"You can have a great voice right and you can almost say anything. I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice," Jay-Z says in the clip released Monday about what makes a great rapper before launching into a imitation of Snoop Dogg's "1, 2, 3 into the 4," line from "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang."

"It just sounds good, right? It just sounds really good," Jay-Z says as Letterman and the audience laughs.

Jay-Z then says that Eminem has "amazing cadence" and "syncopation." "You almost become a percussion, you know, inside the music," the 48-year-old says after mimicking Eminem.

"There's multiple ways to be like really good," Jay-Z concludes in the trailer. "Some people just have it all."

Letterman's talk with Jay-Z comes after the former late night host has interviewed Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai and George Clooney who gushed about his marriage to Amal Clooney.

Future episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will include conversations with Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

