Kelly Hu, Tamara Tunie join 'Dietland' ensemble

March 31 (UPI) -- Campbell Scott, Tamara Tunie, Alanna Ubach, Kelly Hu, Marc Blucas, Ami Sheth and Jen Ponton have joined the cast of AMC's Dietland.

Based on Sarai Walker's 2015 novel, the 10-episode series from Marti Noxon was filmed on location in New York City. Starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies, it is scheduled to premiere June 4.

"Dietland follows Plum Kettle, ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York's hottest fashion magazines, as she struggles with self-image and sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-acceptance," a synopsis said. "At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths."

Noxon serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner. She also directed multiple episodes.