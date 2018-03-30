'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell feeling 'way better' after rehab

March 30 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is feeling "way better" following her return from rehab.

The 26-year-old television personality gave an update on Thursday's episode of the Coffee Convos podcast after seeking treatment for "trauma" in January in the wake of a miscarriage.

"Everything's going really good," Lowell told podcast host and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. "Just, you know, therapy, being a mom, getting back in the swing of things, sort of."

"I feel way better," she said. "I did a whole med switch. I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn't even work for me. So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well."

"It all stems from the trauma in my past," the star explained, "so I'm going to have to keep digging deep into that."

Lowell returned home Feb. 26 after checking into a rehab facility in January for a third time. She previously sought treatment for suicidal thoughts after her miscarriage, which was documented in February on Teen Mom OG.

"I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time," the star said on the show of losing her unborn child. "Thank God for kids and husbands. If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously."

Lowell, who shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee with husband Tyler Baltierra, encouraged her followers to take care of their mental health in a tweet Thursday. She responded to a fan who praised her for getting help.

"I could of took my own life! But I sought help! People are just ignorant. What would be better me getting help or Novalee not having a mother and @TylerBaltierra not having a wife?? #KeepTalkingMH," the star wrote.