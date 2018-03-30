Sophia Di Martino, Kirby Howell-Baptiste to star in Paul Feig's 'Girls Code'

March 30 (UPI) -- Flowers actress Sophia Di Martino and Downward Dog alum Kirby Howell-Baptiste are set to star in the workplace comedy pilot Girls Code, Freeform announced.

The show is from executive producer-director Paul Feig -- whose credits include Freaks and Geeks, Spy, Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids -- and writer-creator Kim Rosenstock, who has worked on New Girl and GLOW.

"The pilot follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners -- Wendy, a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela, a community-building social entrepreneur -- who must try to overcome their many issues and unfavorable history with each other in order to run a groundbreaking, all-female tech incubator," press notes from the cable network about the show said.

Rosenstock wrote and Feig is directing the pilot, which will also feature Hayley Magnus, Andy Buckley and Rene Gube.