Sophia Bush supports Hilarie Burton amid 'One Tree Hill' convention drama

March 30 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush is supporting former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton amid drama about a fan convention.

The 35-year-old actress, who played Brooke Davis on The WB/CW series, defended Burton in a series of posts Thursday after the star said she will no longer attend EyeCon because she feels "exploited" by organizers.

"Hilarie Burton is my sister," Bush wrote. "She is a big-hearted, brilliant, thoughtful, incredible human. She has had laser sharp, clearly defined integrity running up her spine as long as I have known her."

"She is a human being. She has feelings. She is entitled to her OWN OPINIONS. She does not make statements hastily," she added. "She didn't say something about a business situation and the way that it was handled that was 'based on emotion, not logic.'"

Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, had voiced her issues with EyeCon in a post Tuesday after a fan asked if she would be attending the annual event.

"I will not be attending any Eyecon events. Ever," she wrote. "I personally feel exploited by their 'girl power' angle, which exists at the expense of some of us who went through a difficult time on that show. They're using our sisterhood as a sales gimmick. No thanks."

I'm sorry Mary. I will not be attending any Eyecon events. Ever. I personally feel exploited by their "girl power" angle, which exists at the expense of some of us who went through a difficult time on that show. They're using our sisterhood as a sales gimmick. No thanks. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) March 27, 2018

Bush said EyeCon blindsided her and Burton with its new theme of women's empowerment, despite the pair having accused One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment in November.

"They announced a deeply personal theme and intention, which revolves, in this context, around what all OTH fans know happened to us, without thinking about us at all," the actress said. .