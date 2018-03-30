Home / Entertainment News / TV

John Mulaney to host 'SNL' April 14

By Karen Butler  |  March 30, 2018 at 9:02 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney is to guest host the April 14 edition of the sketch-comedy series.

Rocker Jack White will provide the evening's musical entertainment.

Mulaney is a standup comedian who is now touring with his Kid Gorgeous show.

His Netflix special Oh, Hello on Broadway -- co-starring Nick Kroll -- is to begin streaming June 13. He and Kroll recently hosted the Independent Spirit Awards honoring excellence in film for the second year in a row.

Topics: Jack White
Trending Stories
Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to air on WGN America Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to air on WGN America
Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson
Famous birthdays for March 30: Celine Dion, Eric Clapton Famous birthdays for March 30: Celine Dion, Eric Clapton
'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested after pregnancy news 'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested after pregnancy news
Savannah Guthrie apologizes after cursing on 'Today' Savannah Guthrie apologizes after cursing on 'Today'