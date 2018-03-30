John Mulaney to host 'SNL' April 14

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney is to guest host the April 14 edition of the sketch-comedy series.

Rocker Jack White will provide the evening's musical entertainment.

Mulaney is a standup comedian who is now touring with his Kid Gorgeous show.

His Netflix special Oh, Hello on Broadway -- co-starring Nick Kroll -- is to begin streaming June 13. He and Kroll recently hosted the Independent Spirit Awards honoring excellence in film for the second year in a row.