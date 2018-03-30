ABC renews 'Roseanne' for Season 11

March 30 (UPI) -- ABC announced Friday it renewed its family sitcom Roseanne for an 11th season.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, made the announcement.

The show's Season 10 debut -- which aired Tuesday more than two decades after its Season 9 finale -- had an average audience of nearly 22 million viewers.

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year," Dungey said in a statement.

Returning from the original series about the blue-collar Conners in Lanford, Ill., are Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke.