'Westworld': 'Chaos takes control' in new Season 2 trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 29, 2018 at 12:15 PM
March 29 (UPI) -- The robot uprising continues in the latest trailer for Season 2 of HBO's sci-fi western series, Westworld.

The clip, released Thursday, is set to an orchestral version of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" as violence engulfs the theme park.

Star Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores is seen trying to help Jeffrey Wright's Bernard come to terms with who he is while Thandie Newton's Maeve demands to see her daughter even though she might be a figment of her imagination.

The trailer teases Westworld's other park, Shogunworld. Ed Harris' Man in Black character promises to burn the whole thing down.

"Chaos takes control," reads the description for the trailer.

Westworld Season 2 is set to premiere April 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

