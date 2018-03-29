Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to air on WGN America

March 29 (UPI) -- WGN America says it plans to start airing re-runs of Last Man Standing on April 30.

ABC canceled the show last May after six seasons, despite solid ratings and a devoted fanbase. Its star and executive producer Tim Allen tweeted in response to the news, "Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for six years."

ABC said the decision not to renew the show for a seventh season was due to the elimination of its Friday night comedy lineup and not Allen's -- or the series' -- conservative point of view.

WGN America announced it added the existing episodes of the series to its primetime lineup just days after the debut of ABC's ratings rich Roseanne revival, a family comedy that features a conservative lead character played by Roseanne Barr, a real-life supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Deadline.com said.

Although fans won't be getting new episodes of Last Man Standing as they have been campaigning for, they will be able to watch past seasons of it on television.

"We're very excited to welcome comedy mega-star Tim Allen and his hit sitcom Last Man Standing to WGN America," Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America, said in a statement Thursday. "Our viewers love a good laugh and we are confident Last Man Standing will contribute to the momentum that has made WGN America one of cable's fastest growing networks."

The series is about a church-going Colorado man who is married with three adult daughters and in charge of marketing for a chain of outdoor sporting-goods outlets. It co-starred Nancy Travis as his wife and Hector Elizondo as the stores' owner.

"We didn't design it like this, like we are different from everybody else, but Last Man Standing, in syndication now, it can go anywhere. It can be at 6 o'clock. It's family friendly. We're not holier than thou who did it this way, but it is a very different situation when you have a show that the whole family can watch together," Allen told UPI in a 2016 phone interview. "And I really like that we're doing this."