Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent welcome son Oskar

March 29 (UPI) -- Television personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have welcomed a baby boy.

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design stars announced the birth of their second child, son Oskar, in an Instagram post Wednesday after their surrogate gave birth Tuesday, March 27. The couple already share 3-year-old daughter Poppy.

"It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family," Berkus captioned a photo of the infant's tiny foot.

"We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow. - Nate, @JeremiahBrent and Poppy."

Brent shared the same picture and a sweet message on his own account.

"Yesterday, life cracked open in a way I didn't think it could again with the birth of our son Oskar Brent-Berkus," the star wrote.

"Love multiplied. How can love continue to expand like this," he mused. "Hand in hand our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar. How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is."

Berkus, who came to fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show, had announced in February that he and Brent were expecting again. He shared the news by posting a video of Poppy yelling, "We're having a baby brother!"

"Well, the cat is out of the bag...and we couldn't be happier @jeremiahbrent," the star wrote at the time.

Nate & Jeremiah by Design follows Berkus and Brent as they renovate homes. The TLC series will return for a second season this year.