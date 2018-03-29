Jennifer Morrison wraps 'Once Upon a Time' finale: 'What a journey'

March 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Morrison says filming the Once Upon a Time finale was a "journey."

The 38-year-old actress shared an emotional Instagram post Tuesday after reprising Emma Swan for the ABC show's final episode, which will air in May.

"That's a wrap! Wow! What a journey. Thank you to everyone in the cast and on the crew for making my last day so special," Morrison captioned a selfie.

"#emmaswan will live in my heart for ever. And I will be forever changed by #onceuponatime thank you to #StevePearlman for the very very kind words at wrap today," she said, referencing executive producer Steve Pearlman. "It really meant a lot to me. Cheers to spreading the magic!"

Morrison starred as Emma in the first six seasons of the fantasy drama. The series will end after Season 7, with Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Emilie de Ravin also slated to return in the finale.

"We wouldn't want to leave this tale as old as time without our lovely Belle! @emiliederavin will join us for #OnceUponATime's final chapter," the show announced last week on Twitter.

"You didn't think we'd say goodbye without the Charmings, did you? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and @jenmorrisonlive round out the cast of our epic #OnceUponATime finale," the series added.

Once Upon a Time will come to a close with a two-hour finale May 18. Morrison will star in several upcoming films, including All Creatures Here Below with Karen Gillan and Back Roads with Alex Pettyfer.