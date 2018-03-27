Home / Entertainment News / TV

Season 3 of 'Humans' to debut on AMC June 5

By Karen Butler  |  March 27, 2018 at 9:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Season 3 of Humans, a sci-fi drama starring Gemma Chan and Ivanno Jeremiah, is to debut on AMC June 5.

Mark Bonnar joins the ensemble that includes Katherine Parkinson, Tom Goodman-Hill, Emily Berrington, Colin Morgan and Ruth Bradley for the eight-episode run.

The British show is about a group of emotionally conscious robots who connect with a family of people.

"One year after the dawn of consciousness, a decimated and oppressed Synth population fights to survive in a world that hates and fears them," a news release said. "In a divided Britain, Synths and humans struggle to broker an uneasy peace, but when fractures within the Synth community start to appear, all hope of stability is threatened. Set against the maelstrom of political chaos, the ethical complexities of the dawn of a new species play out across a thrilling multi-stranded narrative."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino Famous birthdays for March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino
WWE Raw: Reigns, Lesnar brawl, Rousey meets Paige WWE Raw: Reigns, Lesnar brawl, Rousey meets Paige
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici's son runs down the aisle as ring bearer Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici's son runs down the aisle as ring bearer
'Dance Moms' alum Abby Lee Miller released from prison
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon match with twins at Kids' Choice Awards Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon match with twins at Kids' Choice Awards