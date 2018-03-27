CBS orders second seasons of 'S.W.A.T.' and 'SEAL Team'

March 27 (UPI) -- CBS renewed its action series Seal Team and S.W.A.T. for second seasons to air during the 2018-19 broadcast season, the network announced Tuesday.

The pickup follows the network's previous announcement that it renewed its The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon for a second season.

"These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup -- routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while S.W.A.T. has improved Thursday's 10 p.m. hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season."

SEAL Team is a military drama starring David Boreanaz, while S.W.A.T. features Shemar Moore as a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who runs a specialized tactical unit.