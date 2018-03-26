Star Jones marries Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship

March 26 (UPI) -- Television personality Star Jones is a married woman.

The 56-year-old former The View host tied the knot with Ricardo Lugo aboard a cruise to the Bahamas on Sunday.

Jones, who celebrated her birthday Saturday, shared a video on Instagram from the festivities. The post's tagged location showed the star was aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas.

"Such a beautiful celebration filled with [love] Photos and Video @jennifermaring," she captioned the clip.

People reported Jones and Lugo wed in front of about 150 friends and family members. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks were among the guests.

Jones, who was previously married to Al Reynolds, announced her engagement in June, saying, "The bells of happiness are ringing right now." She celebrated her bachelorette party with friends and her dog Pinky aboard the cruise ship.

"Yayyyyy. The #princessbride & @iampinkymichelle at our #bacheloretteparty at sea! #anthemoftheseas #anthemtolove," the star captioned a photo with Pinky.

In addition to The View, Jones has appeared on Inside Edition, The Apprentice and Today.