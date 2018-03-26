Netflix renews 'One Day at a Time' for Season 3

March 26 (UPI) -- Netflix said Monday it has ordered a third season of its half-hour sitcom One Day at a Time.

Thirteen, fresh episodes are scheduled to begin streaming in 2019.

The show stars Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, a Cuban-American nurse and single mom raising her two children -- played by Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz -- with the help of her mother, played by Rita Moreno. The ensemble also includes Todd Grinnell and Stephen Toblowsky as Penelope's best friend and boss respectively.

Norman Lear is an executive producer on the series, which is a remake of his same-titled sitcom that ran 1975-84. The original show starred Bonnie Franklin, Valerie Bertinelli, Mackenzie Phillips and Pat Harrington.