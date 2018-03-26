Margot Robbie to executive produce female-led Shakespeare series

March 26 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie is executive producing a new Shakespeare series that retells classic stories from a female perspective.

Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment is developing the 10-episode series with ABC Studios International and Australian-based Hoodlum, Deadline reported. The project will be made in Australia with filming expected to begin in 2018.

The untitled series will have a female creative team including series creator Giula Sandler who is also writing one episode. Each standalone episode will offer a modern, female twist on Shakespeare.

"The project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare," LukeyChap said in a statement.

"This production is a chance to create something classic yet boldly original and modern," said Keli Lee of ABC Studios International. "The works of Shakespeare are iconic and this will present them in a way they've never been seen before."

Robbie recently starred in and produced I, Tonya through LuckyChap. The 27-year-old earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in the film about figure skater Tonya Harding.