Joanna Krupa engaged to boyfriend Douglas Nunes

March 26 (UPI) -- Joanna Krupa is engaged to her businessman beau.

The 38-year-old model and television personality's rep confirmed as much to E! News after Krupa posted a photo of her engagement ring Sunday on Instagram.

Krupa showed off her diamond sparkler in a picture of herself holding boyfriend Douglas Nunes' hand. The couple's three dogs can be seen in the background.

"Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household," Krupa captioned the snapshot, adding a heart and dog emoji.

News of Krupa's engagement comes seven months after the star finalized her divorce from Romain Zago. Krupa filed for divorce from Zago in July after initially splitting from the club owner in May after four years of marriage.

"[Joanna and Romain] remain friends and desire the best for each other," a lawyer for the pair told E! News in July.

Krupa is known for starring in Seasons 2 and 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars, and serves as a host and judge on Poland's Next Top Model.