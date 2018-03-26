'Dancing with the Stars' pros Sasha Farber, Emma Slater marry

March 26 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater married Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Australian dancer and 29-year-old British dancer tied the knot at Bella Blanca event center in North Hollywood, according to Us Weekly.

Slater wore two Rivini gowns, including a dress with lace appliqués for the ceremony, while Farber sported black pants and a white tuxedo jacket. The event space was decorated with hundreds of white roses.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars stars Julianne Hough, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess and Cheryl Burke were among the guests in attendance. Burgess said in a video on Instagram Stories that she was "so excited" for the wedding.

"It's time to get up," she said Sunday morning. "Big day ahead. I'm so excited for today and some of the wonderful things that are happening."

Hough later posted a video of herself and brother Derek Hough watching her husband, Brooks Laich, dance with friends Kristy Sowin and Hayley Erbert at the reception.

"We love our people so much!!!!!!" she captioned the clip.

Farber and Slater got engaged on an episode of Dancing with the Stars in October 2016. Farber said in an Instagram post this month that he couldn't wait to start his "next chapter" with Slater.

"I cherish every day, every hour, every minute, and every second when I'm with you," the dancer wrote. "Our future is bright, and I can't wait for the next chapter @theemmaslater."