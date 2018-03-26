Connie Britton to star in Bravo's 'Dirty John' series

Home / Entertainment News / TV

By Karen Butler  |  Updated March 26, 2018 at 11:44 PM
March 26 (UPI) -- Nashville and 9-1-1 actress Connie Britton has signed on to star in and executive produce the first season of Bravo's anthology series Dirty John.

The show is based on the articles and true-crime podcast of Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard.

Britton will play Debra Newell, "a successful interior designer and single mom from Orange County" whose "romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation," a news release from the cable network said.

The series has already been green-lit for two seasons.

Britton's other credits include SMILF, American Horror Story, Friday Night Lights, Spin City, 24 and The West Wing.

