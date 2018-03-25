FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal

March 25 (UPI) -- Writer-producer brothers Donald Glover and Stephen Glover are no longer working with FX on Marvel's planned adult animated television series based on the Deadpool comics.

A voice cast had not yet been announced for the small-screen project about a mercenary with super powers.

"Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel's Deadpool animated series," the cable network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Saturday. "FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue."

The Wrap said the network ordered a 10-episode, first season of the Deadpool show last May.

Ryan Reynolds played the titular antihero in the 2016 live-action Deadpool blockbuster and will reprise his role in the movie sequel Deadpool 2 May 18.

In addition to being a writer and producer, Glover is also an actor known for his work on the TV series Atlanta and Community.