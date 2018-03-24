Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Stranger Things,' 'Jumanji' top Kids' Choice Awards

By Karen Butler  |  March 24, 2018 at 11:21 PM
| License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix's supernatural series Stranger Things was voted Favorite TV Show and its star Millie Bobby Brown Favorite TV Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards ceremony Saturday night.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was deemed Favorite Movie and its lead Dwayne Johnson was named Favorite Movie Actor, while The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya won the Favorite Movie Actress prize.

Coco earned the Favorite Animated Movie honor and Jace Norman from Henry Danger won for Favorite TV Actor.

Fifth Harmony was elected Favorite Music Group, Demi Lovato won for Favorite Female Artist and Shawn Mendes for Favorite Male Artist. Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" was declared Favorite Song, Camila Cabello Favorite Breakout Artist and BTS Favorite Global Music Star.

Wrestler and actor John Cena hosted the event at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The show aired on Nickelodeon.

