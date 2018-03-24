Home / Entertainment News / TV

Michael B. Jordan's 'Fahrenheit 451' to debut on HBO May 19

By Karen Butler  |  March 24, 2018 at 10:45 AM
March 24 (UPI) -- The small-screen adaptation of Ray Bradbury's 1953 novel Fahrenheit 451 is scheduled to debut on HBO May 19.

The movie version of the literary classic is being directed by Ramin Bahrani from a script he penned with Amir Naderi. It tells the story of "a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and 'firemen' burn books," a news release from the cable network explained.

Michael B. Jordan portrays Guy Montag, "a young fireman who forsakes his world and struggles to regain his humanity as he battles his mentor, Fire Captain Beatty," played by Michael Shannon.

Sofia Boutella plays Clarisse, "an informant caught between the competing interests of Montag and Beatty."

