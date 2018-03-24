Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kelly Macdonald, John Hannah to star in BBC's 'The Victim'

By Karen Butler  |  March 24, 2018 at 1:36 PM
March 24 (UPI) -- Filming began in Scotland this week on The Victim, a BBC, four-part drama starring Boardwalk Empire alum Kelly Macdonald and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor John Hannah.

The contemporary legal thriller was written and created by Rob Williams, whose credits include The Man in the High Castle and Chasing Shadows. Its ensemble also includes James Harkness, Jamie Sives, Karla Crome, Ramon Tikaram, Cal MacAninch, Chloe Pirrie and Isis Hainsworth.

"Anna Dean is the Edinburgh mother of a 9-year-old boy who was murdered 15 years ago by a then-13-year-old," a synopsis noted. "Having campaigned to be told of the killer's new identity and whereabouts, she is accused of revealing his new name online. But what exactly is she guilty of, and what is she capable of doing in her son's name?"

The miniseries is being directed by Niall MacCormick, who has worked The Long Walk to Finchley and Complicit.

"Bold, original and constantly surprising -- The Victim showcases perfectly our ambition for Scottish Drama. Set in Edinburgh and Greenock, against the backdrop of the Scottish legal system, Rob's brilliant scripts will be brought to life by an extraordinary cast that features the wonderful Kelly MacDonald and John Hannah, whilst introducing James Harkness and other exciting rising Scottish stars to the BBC One audience," Elizabeth Kilgarriff, BBC Senior Commissioning Editor for England and Scotland, said in a statement.

