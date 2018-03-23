Smith, Fallon sing classic TV themes songs on 'Tonight Show'

March 23 (UPI) -- Will Smith teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to perform a live remix of some of the most iconic theme songs in television history Thursday on The Tonight Show.

The actor and late night host performed songs from shows including The Golden Girls, Diff'rent Strokes, Full House, Three's Company and more one after another seamlessly with help from Tonight Show band The Roots.

Smith and Fallon were seen dancing energetically to each song and ended the performance with a rendition of the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air that was orginally performed by Smith, the star of the sitcom.

Smith and Fallon ran into the audience for the Fresh Prince theme and rapped the track's signature lyrics alongside the live crowd.