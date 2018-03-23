Sandra Oh is obsessed with assassin in 'Killing Eve' trailer

March 23 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh's desk-bound, MI5 security officer Eve is obsessed with Jodie Comer's assassin Villanelle in the trailer for BBC America's upcoming thriller Killing Eve.

Written by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, the series is to debut April 8 on the cable network.

Eve is described in press notes as "a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy," while Villanelle is billed as a "mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her."

"Killing Eve will follow these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse," the synopsis said.

The preview clip -- set to Julia Michaels' song "Issues" -- shows Eve admitting she thinks about the other woman all the time and wonders what she is doing, who she is doing it with, what she eats, what shampoo she uses and what she feels when she kills someone.

"Coming on the heels of Orphan Black and forerunning Doctor Who's first ever female Doctor, Killing Eve sees a genius bunch of women transcend the predictable with this funny and heart-stopping, twisted cat-and-mouse thriller. It is a startling, fresh take on the cop/assassin genre that is on-the-edge-of-your-seat entertaining and very funny," Sarah Barnett, the network's president and general manager, said in a statement.