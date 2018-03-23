James Corden, Tiffany Haddish join Seth Rogen's special

March 23 (UPI) -- James Corden, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman are confirmed as performers for Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity show.

Also booked for the sixth edition of the event are Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, The Muppets, Post Malone, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Che, and Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious.

The show will be filmed for the first time Saturday at The Hollywood Palladium. It is expected to stream globally on Netflix in April.

"We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, a disease that has touched so many families including my own. Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause," HFC co-founder Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen's wife, said in a statement Thursday. "I am so thrilled to be able to share this year's show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and are proud to have them as a partner."