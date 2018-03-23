'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's' Rachel Bloom to guest star on 'iZombie'

March 23 (UPI) -- Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame will be heading over to another CW show when she guest stars on an upcoming episode of iZombie.

Bloom will be portraying a "pretentious theater actor" whose death is investigated by iZombie's Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), TV Line reported.

The episode is set to air on April 9 as part of iZombie's fourth season.

"I had such a great time filming @CWiZombie in Vancouver a few months ago!" Bloom said on Twitter in response to her guest starring role being announced.

Bloom, the star and creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, portrays Rebecca Bunch on the musical series which wrapped up its third season on The CW in February.

Bloom last made headlines in December when she posted on social media how she transformed her basement into a ball pit.