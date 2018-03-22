'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale

March 22 (UPI) -- Ginnifer Goodwin and other Once Upon a Time alums will return for the series finale.

The 39-year-old actress, who played Snow White on the ABC drama, will join fellow former stars Josh Dallas, Jennifer Morrison and Emilie de Ravin. Dallas, Morrison and de Ravin portrayed Prince Charming, Emma Swan and Belle.

Once Upon a Time confirmed the foursome's return on its official Twitter account Wednesday after producers announced the news at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

"We wouldn't want to leave this tale as old as time without our lovely Belle! @emiliederavin will join us for #OnceUponATime's final chapter," the series wrote.

We wouldn’t want to leave this tale as old as time without our lovely Belle! @emiliederavin will join us for #OnceUponATime’s final chapter. pic.twitter.com/v6AWYT9YfV — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 21, 2018

"You didn't think we'd say goodbye without the Charmings, did you? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and @jenmorrisonlive round out the cast of our epic #OnceUponATime finale," the show added.

You didn’t think we’d say goodbye without the Charmings, did you? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and @jenmorrisonlive round out the cast of our epic #OnceUponATime finale. pic.twitter.com/ZhvSnpQiDJ — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 21, 2018

Series creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz said in a joint statement that bringing Goodwin, Dallas, Morrison and de Ravin back was a "fitting way" to end the show, according to Deadline.

"Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the 'happily ever after' that is Once Upon a Time possible. We couldn't think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures," the pair said.

"We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its comparable fans," the producers added.

Once Upon a Time stars Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West and Dania Ramirez. The series will come to a close with a two-hour finale May 18.