Frank Avruch, 'Bozo the Clown' star dead at 89

March 22 (UPI) -- Frank Avruch, a longtime Boston television personality best known as the star of Bozo the Clown, has died at the age of 89.

Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home following a battle with heart disease, his family confirmed to WCVB-TV.

The entertainer's webmaster for his website bostonman.com Anita Pollak, also confirmed his death.

Avruch appeared as Bozo the Clown, a children's television character from 1959 until 1970. He also appeared on WCVB's The Great Entertainment and Man About Town.

The television star is survived by his wife, Betty, two sons and grandchildren.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5's Great Entertainment and Boston's Man About Town," his family said in a statement. "Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly."