'Big Bang Theory': Jerry O'Connell to play Sheldon's brother

March 22 (UPI) -- Jerry O'Connell will play Sheldon's brother on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The 44-year-old actor will portray an older version of George "Georgie" Cooper, Jr., who is played by Montana Jordan on the show's spinoff prequel series, Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory confirmed O'Connell's casting on its official Twitter account Wednesday after producers announced the news at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

"Breaking casting announcement: Sheldon's (adult) brother Georgie is going to be played by @MrJerryOC! #BigBangTheory #PaleyFest," the tweet reads.

O'Connell's Georgie will appear in a May episode that will feature Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Entertainment Weekly said the episode will be the Season 11 finale.

Producers also said Laurie Metcalf, who portrays Sheldon's mom on Young Sheldon, will appear as Mary Cooper in the same episode.

"It was important for us," showrunner Steve Holland said.

The Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. O'Connell is known for playing Det. Woody Hoyt on Crossing Jordan and Pete Kaczmarek on The Defenders.