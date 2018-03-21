'Married at First Sight' alum Sam Role engaged, expecting child

March 21 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Sam Role is engaged and expecting her first child.

The 32-year-old television personality announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday after getting engaged to Chris Wise in January.

Role shared a photo of herself with her fiancé outside their home. Wise stands behind Role as they rest their intertwined hands on the star's baby bump.

"This just in... I ate a watermelon seed and then this happened... lol jk #CantWaitToBeAMom," Role captioned the post.

Role's ex-husband, Neil Bowlus, was among those to congratulate the couple online. Role and Bowlus married and divorced in Season 3 of Married at First Sight.

"Congratulations @Sam_MAFS," Bowlus tweeted. "Super excited for you and the family!! You will be a great momma."

"If it's a boy I am formally submitting the name Corneilius (Neil for short) for consideration," he jokingly added. "#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSFamily."

Role had announced her engagement Jan. 7 after celebrating Wise's birthday in Atlanta.

"I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday. Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED! #ISaidYes #SoonToBeMrsWise #2018Engagement," she wrote.

Married at First Sight premiered on FYI in 2014, and moved to Lifetime for its fifth season. The show features couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.