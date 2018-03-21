'General Hospital' up for a leading 26 Daytime Emmy Award nods

March 21 (UPI) -- General Hospital earned a leading 26 nods when Daytime Emmy Award nominations were announced Wednesday.

Its fellow soap operas Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless followed close behind with 25 nominations each.

The three shows will compete with The Bold and the Beautiful -- which has 18 nominations -- for Outstanding Daytime Drama.

Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series are Eileen Davidson from Young and the Restless; Nancy Lee Grahn, Maura West and Laura Wright from General Hospital; and Marci Miller from Days of Our Lives.

The contenders for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series are Peter Bergman from The Young and the Restless; Michael Easton and Billy Miller from General Hospital; John McCook from The Bold and the Beautiful; and James Reynolds from Days of Our Lives.

The nominees for Outstanding Morning Program are CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America and Today Show.

Up for Outstanding Talk Show Informative are The Chew, The Dr. Oz Show, Megyn Kelly Today, Larry King Now and Steve Harvey.

Vying for the Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment title are The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Real, The Talk and The View.

In the running for Outstanding Game Show are Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Let's Make a Deal, The Price is Right and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host are Steve Harvey for Family Feud, Alex Trebek for Jeopardy!, Wayne Brady for Let's Make a Deal, Pat Sajak for Wheel of Fortune and Chris Harrison for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Shortlisted for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program are Couples Court with the Cutlers, Divorce Court, Judge Judy, Judge Mathis and Justice with Judge Mablean.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held at California's Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29.

Television personalities Mario Lopez from Extra and Sheryl Underwood from The Talk will host the gala.

"With an outstanding roster of nominees and two wonderful hosts in Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, we are looking forward to a great event honoring the best that daytime television delivers everyday to its devoted audience," National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman Chuck Dages said in a statement.

"The record-breaking number of entries and the incredible level of talent and craft reflected in this year's nominees gives us all ample reasons to celebrate," added David Michaels, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards.