Johnny Galecki returns as David in new 'Roseanne' trailer

March 20 (UPI) -- Johnny Galecki reprises his role as Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) longtime love David in the latest trailer for ABC upcoming revival of Roseanne.

The clip, released on Twitter Monday, features David and Darlene returning to the Conner family home where titular star Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and her husband Dan (John Goodman) still live.

"They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids," David says as he enters into a bedroom.

"It's a decorating choice called poverty," Darlene replies.

The trailer also includes Roseanne using an electronic lift to get up the stairs and Darlene and her brother D.J. (Michael Fishman) discussing credit cards with their parents.

"Do you guys get points on your credit card?" D.J. asks.

March 19, 2018

"We get threats. Is that the same thing?" Roseanne jokes.

Roseanne is set to premiere on ABC on March 27.