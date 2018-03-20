Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson made Adam Levine cry on New Year's Eve

March 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton recounted on The Tonight Show how he and Kelly Clarkson made their fellow Voice co-star Adam Levine cry on New Year's Eve several years ago.

The country star told host Jimmy Fallon that the trio were out drinking in Oklahoma following a performance by Levine when they were pulled over by a police officer. Shelton says that Levine became nervous once Clarkson began talking back to the officer.

"Not that we don't respect the police but we knew we hadn't done anything wrong, and so you can be a little cockier, you know," Shelton said. "Adam didn't see it that way because Adam is from Los Angeles where you don't talk back to the police. And in Oklahoma, if you've got a good point, you do sometimes."

Shelton said that Levine started to believe they were going to jail as Clarkson taunted the officer. "I will never forget it. He was like, 'Kelly, shut up! Kelly shut up.' You know, and it got intense," Shelton said, imitating how Levine's voice began to crack as he yelled at Clarkson.

Shelton was also on hand to play a round of Name That Song with Fallon and the singer was unable to recognize a song from girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

"All I know is that Blake is in a lot of trouble right now," Fallon joked after he correctly guessed that Tonight Show band The Roots was playing Stefani's "Hollaback Girl"

"I came to this show to promote my album and I'm losing everything! Everything in my life!" Shelton said, in reference to his latest release, Texoma Shore.