Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham explore Spain in new photos

March 20 (UPI) -- Newly engaged couple Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham explore Spain in a series of new photos.

Luyendyk, 36, posted pictures Monday on Twitter from his trip to Montserrat with Burnham. The couple arrived in Spain last week after visiting Iceland.

The snapshots show Burnham enjoying the view from Monistrol de Montserrat monastery. The bride-to-be wore a casual ensemble of leggings, a puffer coat and baseball cap.

"Explored Montserrat... the scooter barely made it up the mountain," Luyendyk captioned the post, adding a tears of laughter emoji.

Explored Montserrat... the scooter barely made it up the mountain 😂 pic.twitter.com/9s418tVe1M — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 19, 2018

Burnham changed into a dressier outfit upon their return to Barcelona. She posted a photo on her Instagram account Monday of herself sipping champagne on a rooftop.

"Too glam to give a damn. [photo] cred to @ariejr for being the best insta fiancé in the biz," the star wrote.

Luyendyk and Burnham "fled the country" to Iceland this month following the controversial Bachelor Season 22 finale. Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, the runner-up, on the After the Final Rose special March 6 after ending his engagement to winner Becca Kufrin on the finale.

"I totally respect his decision to follow his heart," Burnham told People after the episode aired. "I don't blame him for it, and I think it's made us stronger in the end."