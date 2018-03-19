Wendy Williams returns to TV after Graves' disease diagnosis

March 19 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams is back on TV following her Graves' disease diagnosis in February.

The 53-year-old television personality gave an update on Monday's episode of Good Morning America after taking a three-week hiatus from her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, to focus on her health.

"It was the best prescription ever," Williams said of her break. "I met a full team that gave me a full work up."

"We as women, particularly if we have families ... we take care of everybody but ourselves. I'm not doing that anymore. Wendy first!" she added.

Williams, who struggled with thyroid issues prior to her diagnosis, said her health issues were "a perfect storm" that had been brewing since "late July." The television personality fainted during an episode of her show in October.

"I had missed three doctor's appointments with my endocrinologist. He's the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves," the star said.

"I'm functioning okay, I'm feeling a little weird but I'll get through it," she recalled. "And I went in February and that's where I found, whoa, your levels are way off."

Williams has hosted The Wendy Williams Show since 2008. She celebrated her return to the show in a post Monday morning.

"Grab a snack and come on back! #WendysBack #hottopics #wendywilliams," the star wrote on her official Twitter account.