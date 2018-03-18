John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL'

March 18 (UPI) -- Roseanne star John Goodman played outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Goodman's appearance came at the top of the episode as a sendup of CNN's talk show Anderson Cooper 360. It featured current SNL cast members Alex Moffat as Cooper and Kate McKinnon as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, guest host/SNL alum Bill Hader as former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci and ex-SNL player Fred Armisen as author Michael Wolff.

The clip has gotten more than 350,000 views since it was posted on YouTube.

"It's just crazy how one day you're the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company, and the next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail," Goodman as an emotional Tillerson said, squeezing a water glass so hard it smashes into pieces all over the news desk.

"Rex Tillerson, obviously, still processing this," Moffat as Cooper said, turning to interview Hader's Scaramucci and Armisen's Wolff about the atmosphere in President Donald Trump's White House

As the trio speculates about who might get fired next, Tillerson exclaims, "Trump is a moron!

Laughing, he added: "Sorry. I just blurted that one out. Feels nice to say what I want. Call Jurassic Park because the Rexie is loose."

"Yeah, well, that was very startling," Anderson said.